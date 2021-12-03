Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 383.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 159.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inogen stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,096. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $719.90 million, a PE ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

