Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,293 shares of company stock valued at $361,214. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IIPR traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.55. 3,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.81 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.57.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIPR. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

