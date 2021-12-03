Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.30.

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.35. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.51%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

