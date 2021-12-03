Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,428,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,460,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 2,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,526,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 1,456,152 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Infinera by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 1,224,048 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. 51,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,059. Infinera has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

