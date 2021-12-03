Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Shares of OTCMKTS INVVY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.04. Indivior has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

