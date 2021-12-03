Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,619. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 308.94 and a beta of 1.84. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $567,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,203 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction of $414,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,900 shares of company stock valued at $20,554,017. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

