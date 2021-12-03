ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for ImmunoGen in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.36). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMGN. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.22. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

