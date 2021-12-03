Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $32.14

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.14, but opened at $30.90. Immunocore shares last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 465 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)
Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.
Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.