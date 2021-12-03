Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $32.14

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.14, but opened at $30.90. Immunocore shares last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 465 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

