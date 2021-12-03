Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in November

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,064,700 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the October 31st total of 1,559,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 794.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDRSF remained flat at $$18.03 on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195. Idorsia has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17.

IDRSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

