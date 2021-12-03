Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Down 32.3% in November

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 486,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 492,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 205,518 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 52,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 325,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 178,078 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 522,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,417. The company has a market cap of $34.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

