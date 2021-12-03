Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley Sells 5,556 Shares

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $122,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $22.57 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $501.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Identiv by 308.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after acquiring an additional 932,392 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,437,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Identiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

