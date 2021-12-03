ICHI (ICHI) Trading Up 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, ICHI has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $21.62 million and $59,341.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $5.60 or 0.00009801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00064224 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.05 or 0.08044052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00092768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,896.58 or 0.99667701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,863,620 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

