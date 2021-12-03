Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth $3,313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

HY opened at $36.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $617.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.10. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently -38.28%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

