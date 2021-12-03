Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $78.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.03.

H traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.02. 26,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,237. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $94.92.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

