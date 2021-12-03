HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $499.67

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 499.67 ($6.53) and traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.92). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 507 ($6.62), with a volume of 174,264 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 499.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 499.67. The company has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a PE ratio of -27.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

