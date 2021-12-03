Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Short Interest Update

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,100 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the October 31st total of 703,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
OTCMKTS:HRCXF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,333. Hurricane Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
About Hurricane Energy
