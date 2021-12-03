Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Short Interest Update

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,100 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the October 31st total of 703,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

OTCMKTS:HRCXF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,333. Hurricane Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy Plc engages in the exploration of oil and gas reserves in fractured basement reservoirs. It holds licenses on the UK Continental Shelf to the west of Shetland Blocks. The company was founded by Robert Clive Trice on September 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

