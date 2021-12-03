HUNT (HUNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $116.40 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $116.40 million and approximately $18.80 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001994 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HUNT

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

