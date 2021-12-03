Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.62. Humana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $20.500-$20.500 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $503.51.

HUM traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $421.44. 790,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.84. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

