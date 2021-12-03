Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.500-$20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Humana also updated its FY21 guidance to $20.50 EPS.

NYSE:HUM traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $418.55. 17,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,140. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.78. Humana has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 20.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $503.51.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

