Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 186.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after acquiring an additional 448,859 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Humana by 87.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,712,000 after purchasing an additional 157,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Humana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM stock opened at $421.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.78.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.51.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

