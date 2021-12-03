HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading Down 10.2%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s share price fell 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $712.20 and last traded at $712.62. 7,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 488,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $793.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of -442.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $775.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $661.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $54,359,108 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

