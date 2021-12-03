HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.990-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.070-$4.270 EPS.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $38.17. 137,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,794,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79. HP has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

