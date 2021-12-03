HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $34.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. 540,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,794,650. HP has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $373,238.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,459 shares of company stock worth $7,858,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

