Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HWM. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

