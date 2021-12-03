Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Truist

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

HST traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793,747. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,540,000 after buying an additional 1,652,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970,795 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,949,000 after acquiring an additional 334,720 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

