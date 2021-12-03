Hord (HORD) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $17.22 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hord has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00062444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00071825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00092204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.89 or 0.07843462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,026.94 or 1.00026110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,672,297 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

