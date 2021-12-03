Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.930-$2.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.73 billion-$132.73 billion.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.22. 1,130,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Honda Motor stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

