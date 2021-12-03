Hoese & Co LLP Has $510,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 20.7% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $57.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $614.38. The company had a trading volume of 99,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,725. The stock has a market cap of $292.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

