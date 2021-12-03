Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOC. Berenberg Bank cut Hochschild Mining to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Hochschild Mining to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 170.40 ($2.23).

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 143.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158.65. The company has a market cap of £656.22 million and a PE ratio of 16.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

