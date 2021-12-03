HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,038 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in HNI were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HNI by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in HNI by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 96,778 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in HNI by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HNI by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 53,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HNI during the 1st quarter worth about $981,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $80,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $32.22 and a 52-week high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.81%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.