Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $2.22

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00003889 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $838.69 million and approximately $88.58 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 725% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009399 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 377,734,076 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

