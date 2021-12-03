HireRight Holdings Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 8th (NYSE:HRT)

HireRight’s (NYSE:HRT) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 8th. HireRight had issued 22,222,222 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $422,222,218 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During HireRight’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

HRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

HireRight stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. HireRight has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

