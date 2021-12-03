Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

HI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,317. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.