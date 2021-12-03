Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Short Interest Update

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.96. 549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

