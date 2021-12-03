Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $21.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.09% from the stock’s current price.

HPE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

