Hertz Network (HTZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $61,331.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hertz Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00063135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00093916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.57 or 0.07935720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,668.31 or 1.00457170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hertz Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hertz Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.