Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMTV opened at $7.74 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 11.77%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

