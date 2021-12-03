Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.