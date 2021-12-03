Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading Up 2.1%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1)’s stock price was up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09). Approximately 2,488,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,183,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.05 ($0.09).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.01. The stock has a market cap of £44.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

Helium One Global Company Profile (LON:HE1)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

