HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €65.30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.30 ($74.20) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.44 ($86.87).

HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €57.66 ($65.52) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($92.09). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

