Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Heartland Express worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Heartland Express declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HTLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

