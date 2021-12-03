Head to Head Survey: First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) vs. Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Waterstone Financial and First Seacoast Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.65 $81.14 million $3.59 5.95 First Seacoast Bancorp $17.90 million 3.44 $1.08 million N/A N/A

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Waterstone Financial and First Seacoast Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterstone Financial currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.03%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Waterstone Financial and First Seacoast Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 28.31% 20.04% 3.90% First Seacoast Bancorp 11.68% 3.54% 0.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

