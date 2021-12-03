Head-To-Head Review: Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) vs. Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -8.58, suggesting that its share price is 958% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas 0.24% 2.08% 0.74% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vista Oil & Gas and Hempstract, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vista Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.32%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than Hempstract.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Hempstract’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.60 -$102.75 million N/A N/A Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hempstract has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vista Oil & Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats Hempstract on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc. produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.