Head to Head Contrast: Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leidos and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $12.30 billion 1.02 $628.00 million $5.40 16.59 IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 347.13 -$26.75 million ($3.00) -9.46

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leidos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Leidos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Leidos and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 2 6 1 2.89 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leidos presently has a consensus target price of $116.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.49%. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.87%. Given Leidos’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 5.75% 23.71% 7.45% IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,112.07% -134.58% -115.53%

Summary

Leidos beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment focuses on deploying agile, cost-effective solutions to meet the ever-changing missions of the company’s customers in areas of intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, enterprise IT and integrated systems and cybersecurity and global services. The Civil segment focuses on seamlessly integrating and protecting physical, digital and data domains. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers that are responsible for the health and wellbeing of people worldwide including service members and veterans. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

