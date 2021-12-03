Head to Head Analysis: Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) vs. Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

This table compares Constellation Brands and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands 7.96% 14.51% 7.06% Better Choice -48.10% -1,113.44% -76.49%

Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Constellation Brands and Better Choice, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00

Better Choice has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.99%. Given Better Choice’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Constellation Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Better Choice shares are held by institutional investors. 96.8% of Constellation Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Constellation Brands and Better Choice’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.36 billion 4.54 $2.00 billion $3.77 59.84 Better Choice $42.59 million 2.43 -$59.33 million $0.24 14.75

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Better Choice. Better Choice is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Better Choice on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands. The company offers wine under the 7 Moons, Cook's California Champagne, Cooper & Thief, Crafters Union, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith, Prisoner, Robert Mondavi, and Schrader; and spirits under the Casa Noble, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. Constellation Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co., Inc. is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog. The company was founded on January 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.