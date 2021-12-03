Head to Head Analysis: Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) versus KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) and KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBC Group has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.7% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KBC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A and KBC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 37.65% 5.67% 0.89% KBC Group 29.36% 11.89% 0.77%

Dividends

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. KBC Group pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A pays out 67.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KBC Group pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A and KBC Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A $187.68 million 3.52 $63.59 million $1.49 11.18 KBC Group $10.23 billion 3.44 $1.64 billion $3.63 11.65

KBC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KBC Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A and KBC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A 0 2 0 0 2.00 KBC Group 2 10 3 0 2.07

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.12%. KBC Group has a consensus target price of $72.88, suggesting a potential upside of 72.39%. Given Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A is more favorable than KBC Group.

Summary

KBC Group beats Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing. The company also provides treasury solutions, which include term deposits and private placements. It primarily serves financial institutions, corporations, and sovereigns and state-owned entities. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic. The International Markets Business Unit segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. The company was founded on February 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

