HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stake Increased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312,431 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,908 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of HDFC Bank worth $169,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $67.16 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

