HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,956 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $1,517,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

