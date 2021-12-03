HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NVCN opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 979.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Neovasc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 108.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 74.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 2.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

