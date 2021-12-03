HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS:POETF opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. POET Technologies has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.